Uber Eats offers solution for back-to-school shopping

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

To place an order, Uber Eats users must select the store from which they want to make a purchase, add the items to shopping cart and proceed to checkout.

On the platform, it’s possible to find back-to-school essentials such as stationery and snacks.

The Uber Eats app, which integrates hundreds of restaurants and retail establishments in Puerto Rico, recently announced new features for parents looking for the most efficient way to purchase their children’s back-to-school supplies.

The mobile solution allows parents to place orders quickly, easily and conveniently with only a few clicks.

“On the Uber Eats app, there is a wide variety of stores, including Walgreens, La Comprita, Jetson and Office Depot, where you can find a range of supplies and options for snacks for this back-to-school season,” said Carolina Coto, Uber communications manager for Central America and the Caribbean.

“Through Uber Eats, users in Puerto Rico now have access to over 40 diverse store options at the touch of a button,” she added.

Parents can order school supplies, stationery, accessories like USB drives and calculators, first-aid items, and school lunch snacks and meals.

To place an order, Uber Eats app users must select the store from which they want to make a purchase, add the items to their shopping cart, and proceed to checkout. The delivery will be made to the client’s door.

“We’re proud to offer a comprehensive solution for this back-to-school season for Puerto Ricans. At Uber Eats, we strive to make life easier and more convenient for our users, and this is just another step in that direction,” said Coto.