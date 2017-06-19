UNOde50 moves to new space in Plaza Las Américas

UNOde50, the Madrid-born jewelry brand known for its creativity and unique handcrafted styles, has relocated its Plaza Las Americas store previously on the second level to the first next to MAC.

The store opened June 17th and is the first in North America that unveils a new window design concept, store executives said.

“We’re excited to unveil a new and improved store and continue offering our handcrafted pieces to customers, Founder and Head Designer, José Azulay said. “Our decision to relocate came after seeing an increased demand and growing interest in product year-after-year.”

“Puerto Rico has been a great market for us and we can’t wait to offer an even better space for them to shop,” he said.

The store includes a full assortment of women’s and men’s jewelry and watches, including a collection of limited edition pieces all handcrafted in Spain.

This move is part of a larger international expansion strategy. In 2017, UNOde50 opened its first location in San Francisco, Turin, Italy and looks to open Montreal by the end of this summer as well as relocate their Century City and Soho stores.