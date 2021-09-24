USDA unveils resource guide to help rural communities find disaster recovery assistance

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The US Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development agency unveiled a resource guide as part of National Preparedness Month to help rural communities seeking disaster resiliency and recovery assistance.

The United States endured 22 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in 2020, costing $95 billion in damages to homes, businesses and public infrastructure, agency officials said.

The resource guide outlines USDA Rural Development programs and services that can help rural residents, businesses and communities impacted by disasters and support long-term planning and recovery efforts, said Luis R. García, USDA Rural Development acting state director for Puerto Rico.

The agency is offering guidance on four key assistance types: Housing assistance, and community and economic development planning; infrastructure and equipment financing; industry, entrepreneurship, and local business development; and education and training.

The guide also includes information on technical assistance providers and other federal agencies that work with USDA to support rural communities in disaster planning and recovery efforts. It features examples of how customers have used USDA programs to support their recovery efforts, the agency said.