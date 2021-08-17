Walgreens launches myWalgreens credit card program, available in Puerto Rico

Issued by Synchrony Bank, the first of their kind myWalgreens Credit Cards rewards more personalized wellbeing choices with Walgreens Cash rewards.

Walgreens has introduced the new myWalgreens Credit Card program, featuring two retail health and wellness credit cards, issued by Synchrony Bank. The program and the cards will be available in Puerto Rico, News is my Business confirmed.

The myWalgreens Mastercard and the myWalgreens Credit Card are the first-ever of their kind to reward more personalized wellbeing choices and offer industry-leading rewards at more than 9,000 Walgreens locations, Walgreens.com, Duane Reade stores, via the Walgreens mobile app, and wherever Mastercard is accepted, the company stated.

“Today’s launch of the myWalgreens Credit Card is just the beginning in the evolution and expansion of our financial services offerings,” said Maria Smith, vice president of payments & financial services at Walgreens.

“Most credit cards reward customers for what they buy, but not how they live. The myWalgreens Credit Card aims to change that through building upon the strength of our myWalgreens loyalty platform and app experience, while cardholders can earn up to 10 percent Walgreens Cash rewards for making healthy choices when they use their myWalgreens Credit Card to make purchases in-store and online,” she said.

The new myWalgreens Credit Card offers consumers a simple experience that provides savings on future health and wellness purchases.

myWalgreens Credit Card cardholders can earn 10% Walgreens Cash rewards on eligible Walgreens-branded products and 5% Walgreens Cash rewards on all other eligible brands and pharmacy purchases;

myWalgreens Mastercard cardholders also earn 3% Walgreens Cash rewards on all eligible grocery and health and wellness purchases outside of Walgreens and including healthcare provider visits, and 1% Walgreens Cash rewards on eligible purchases wherever Mastercard is accepted; and,

Cardholders will earn $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards when they make their first purchase within 45 days of opening an account.

“Synchrony is proud to deepen our health and wellness expertise by partnering with Walgreens and to bring the myWalgreens Credit Card to market,” said Alberto Casellas, CEO of Synchrony Health and Wellness.

“Now more than ever, consumers are focused on living well and this card offers a dynamic, new customer experience designed to meet their unique needs — a personalized experience that makes saving, shopping and focusing on wellness easier and more rewarding,” he said.

The digital led experience delivered by Synchrony’s consumer financing technology allows customers to apply for the myWalgreens Credit Card online or on the Walgreens mobile app.

While in-store, customers can apply at the register, by scanning QR codes on store signage or by using Synchrony’s direct to device technology, which sends a unique application link directly to the customer via text message, company officials said.

The myWalgreens Credit Card integrates with the Walgreens app, including a digital wallet for purchases, digital receipts, environmental and health forecasts, and the ability to donate your rewards to national and local charities, the retailer explained.