Walmart Puerto Rico announces ‘21 Open Call program, to scout for local products

Contributor September 6, 2021
Viviana Mercado, Walmart’s senior manager of corporate affairs.

Walmart Puerto Rico announced the start of the fourth edition of its Open Call program, whose objective is to continue increasing the purchase of products manufactured, processed, or harvested on the island.

Initially, the retailer had a goal of procuring $20 million in products by 2020, which it said it exceeded — reaching $34 million — and is now looking to push that number to $60 million by 2023 as it replaces imported goods, while contributing to the growth of local entrepreneurs and manufacturers.

The event will be held virtually for the second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the retailer said.

Local suppliers interested in presenting their products to buyers at Walmart and Amigo stores in Puerto Rico during the 2021 Open Call PR, can register from Sept 2-24. The individual virtual meetings between the participants registered in the event and the buyers will be Oct. 27.

“In the past three editions of Open Call PR, we have achieved an increase of $34 million in the purchase of local products, which has allowed us to continue contributing to promote commercial activity and create jobs to benefit the socioeconomic development and well-being of the communities in Puerto Rico,” said Viviana Mercado, senior manager of Corporate Affairs of Walmart Puerto Rico.

“We want to continue creating bridges and opening doors to hundreds of companies established here so that they can develop and strengthen the economy,” she said.

“We know firsthand the quality of local products and the commitment of these entrepreneurs to contribute to improving the quality of life in their country through their business,” said Mercado.

Jenniffer Garland, senior director of Walmart Puerto Rico, urged local companies to participate in the 2021 Open Call PR to become suppliers to the chain.

“At Walmart, we continue to focus on acquiring more products that are produced on the island to expand the variety of items we offer in our stores or to substitute imports, since the growth of local businesses has a multiplying effect on the economic development of Puerto Rico,” she said.

