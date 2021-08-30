Walmart Puerto Rico testing curbside pickup service at Plaza Cayey store

Walmart's Plaza Cayey store.

Walmart Puerto Rico has begun to quietly test its curbside pickup service for online purchases at its Supercenter in Plaza Cayey, to potentially introduce that new alternative to the Puerto Rico market, News is my Business learned.

The store appears as the only one listed on Walmart’s website for Puerto Rico as a location where purchases done either online or via the Walmart app may be picked up. The website provides the shopper an option to reserve a time to swing by the store for their purchases.

The retailer is apparently not testing delivery services from that store yet, according to the information posted online.

News is my Business reached out to Iván Báez, director of public affairs and government relations at Walmart Puerto Rico, who could not comment on the initiative.

But according to the service description, Walmart’s online shopping alternative requires a $35 minimum purchase in groceries, household essentials, beauty and personal care, pet supplies, tech, and toys, among other items. In the description, the retailer promises in-store pricing for online purchases.

A little more than a year ago, Walmart Puerto Rico launched online shopping pickup services at its Sam’s Club stores islandwide, which it soon paired with delivery services through local partner Pick My Stuff, as News is my Business reported.

Walmart Puerto Rico has a total of 18 stores in Puerto Rico, of which 13 are Supercenters, meaning they have a grocery store.