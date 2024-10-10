Women Economic Forum arrives at Ponce to empower women in digital age

Participants at a previous Women Economic Forum - Caribbean. (File photo)

The event promises to be “transformative” for women’s empowerment and Puerto Rico’s economic development.

The University of Puerto Rico in Ponce will host the Women Economic Forum Caribbean 2024 under the theme “Empowertech — Women in the Digital Age” from Oct. 16-18.

The event will bring together more than 1,500 women leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals from various sectors to promote economic empowerment and gender equality in the Caribbean and Latin America.

With more than 60 speakers from 15 countries, the forum will offer 72 workshops and 126 panels, as well as opportunities to establish strategic connections, organizers said.

“We’re deeply grateful for the incredible participation of so many organizations and global leaders supporting this event. The Women Economic Forum Caribbean is not only a platform for sharing knowledge but also an opportunity to create alliances and advance the mission of promoting gender equality in the Caribbean and Latin America,” said Johanna Salgado, director of the Caribbean Women Economic Forum.

The Women Economic Forum (WEF) is a global platform dedicated to promoting women’s leadership, equity and inclusion. With a presence in more than 100 countries, WEF works to close the gender gap worldwide. In the Caribbean, the focus is on equipping women with tools and connections to thrive in the digital economy and contribute to the growth of their communities.

Organized in collaboration with Women in Business Inc., the event embodies this commitment in the region.

“The University of Puerto Rico in Ponce is honored to host the Women Economic Forum Caribbean 2024. As an educational institution, our mission is to promote the growth of our community, and this event gives us the opportunity to empower women leaders and entrepreneurs in the region, creating a positive impact on their lives and the socio-economic development of Puerto Rico,” said Tessie H. Cruz-Rivera, chancellor of the University of Puerto Rico’s (UPR) Ponce campus.

The impact of this forum will reach beyond Ponce, extending to municipalities such as Utuado, Peñuelas, Adjuntas, Jayuya, Santa Isabel, Juana Díaz, Cabo Rojo, Mayagüez, Aguadilla, Guayanilla, Yauco and Guánica.

Special guests will include representatives from Google; Microsoft; Honeywell; El Junte Boricua; El Nuevo Día; the UPR; the Economic Development Bank; the Small Business Development Centers–Small Business Administration; Colmena 66; and the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust.

“Hosting the Women Economic Forum is a great honor for Ponce,” said Ponce Mayor Marlese Sifre. “This forum not only drives the empowerment of women but also contributes to the economic and social development of our community. Through initiatives like this, we continue to position Ponce as a forward-thinking city and a leader in Puerto Rico.”