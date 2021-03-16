Women’s organization in Culebra receives donation of solar energy system

The company has previously donated solar generators and solar energy systems to communities in Bayamon, Utuado, Orocovis, Yauco, Lares, and Aibonito.

As part of an effort to convert the municipality of Culebra into the first solar-powered island in the Americas, renewable energy company InverSOL donated a solar energy system to Culebra-based community organization Mujeres de Islas.

“At inverSOL we recognize the commendable work by the entity Mujeres de Islas. We admire their projects that very much contribute to the sustainable, environmental, and socioeconomic development of Culebra,” said InverSOL’s President David Rodriguez.

“It brings us great satisfaction to contribute to the installation of a Lumen system with 5 kWh of battery and 2,070 Wh of solar production…which will allow them to continue, without any interruptions, their community services using solar energy,” he continued.

InverSOL is a clean tech division of Council Rock, based in Rochester, New York. It has been established in Caguas since 2018. The company has previously donated solar generators and solar energy systems to communities in Bayamon, Utuado, Orocovis, Yauco, Lares, and Aibonito.

Its goal is to use education about the benefits of solar energy as well as donations of solar systems to make way for a complete energy transformation in Puerto Rico.

The company recently received a capital investment of $7 million, with the goal to accelerate the development of new products.

One of those new products is the latest smart renewable energy system, Lumen+. This digital system uses algorithms to maximize the use of solar energy, switching between solar, battery, and electric power. It also features an interactive screen and a cell phone app to monitor energy use.

