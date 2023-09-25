World of Weddings annual conference to be held in San Juan

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Since 1955, the Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC) has provided educational and networking resources to uphold the premier standard of professionalism and service in the wedding industry. (Credit: Dollarbin | Dreamstime.com)

The Association of Bridal Consultants Annual Conference will take place for the first time in Puerto Rico from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 at the La Concha Resort in San Juan.

Wedding industry professionals from the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean will attend this year’s conference for continuing education, networking and to learn and experience firsthand what the island has to offer their wedding clients.

The ABC Annual Conference is “an educational conference with an intimate experience,” organizers said.

“Attending the conference provides the opportunity to engage in personal conversations with the speakers and other attendees, learn what you need to continue to build your business for all stages, and the opportunity to build international relationships,” the group stated.

Conference registration covers all educational sessions and meals, including the Monday Opening Welcome Reception, as well as breakfast and lunch on Tuesday and Wednesday. This year’s keynote speaker is celebrity wedding planner David Tutera.

The event will also feature other industry professionals such as Bobbi Brinkman, Tom Chelednik, Braden Drake, Joann Moore, Charessa Sawyer and Terrica Skaggs.

Registration is open to all ABC members. ABC also offers a registration ticket for current non-members which includes a one-year new membership.

Conference information, program details and registration tickets can be found on the ABC website’s conference page.