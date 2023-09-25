Type to search

In-Brief

World of Weddings annual conference to be held in San Juan

Contributor September 25, 2023
Since 1955, the Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC) has provided educational and networking resources to uphold the premier standard of professionalism and service in the wedding industry. (Credit: Dollarbin | Dreamstime.com)

The Association of Bridal Consultants Annual Conference will take place for the first time in Puerto Rico from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 at the La Concha Resort in San Juan. 

Wedding industry professionals from the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean will attend this year’s conference for continuing education, networking and to learn and experience firsthand what the island has to offer their wedding clients. 

The ABC Annual Conference is “an educational conference with an intimate experience,” organizers said.

“Attending the conference provides the opportunity to engage in personal conversations with the speakers and other attendees, learn what you need to continue to build your business for all stages, and the opportunity to build international relationships,” the group stated.

Conference registration covers all educational sessions and meals, including the Monday Opening Welcome Reception, as well as breakfast and lunch on Tuesday and Wednesday. This year’s keynote speaker is celebrity wedding planner David Tutera. 

The event will also feature other industry professionals such as Bobbi Brinkman, Tom Chelednik, Braden Drake, Joann Moore, Charessa Sawyer and Terrica Skaggs.

Registration is open to all ABC members. ABC also offers a registration ticket for current non-members which includes a one-year new membership.

Conference information, program details and registration tickets can be found on the ABC website’s conference page.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico IT Cluster’s annual conference set for Oct. 12-13 
Maria Miranda September 5, 2023
Trade Show News Network to hold awards ceremony in San Juan
Contributor April 28, 2023
‘Rebook: A short-term rental conference’ to be held for 1st time in Puerto Rico
Contributor October 12, 2022
PR Public Relations Assoc. calls for members to act as ‘agents of change’
Contributor September 8, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

The time has come to hold a massive Health and Research Summit, which serves as a bridge to all the topics of our programs and brings access to the knowledge acquired. The intention is to connect and grow, sharing practices and promoting collaborations, which every day achieve a healthier Puerto Rico.

Lucy Crespo, CEO of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, commenting on the entity’s inaugural Health and Research Summit on Oct. 26, which will feature the trust’s three programs: The Public Health Trust, the Vector Control Unit, and the Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation.

 

 

.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico IT Cluster’s annual conference set for Oct. 12-13 
Trade Show News Network to hold awards ceremony in San Juan
‘Rebook: A short-term rental conference’ to be held for 1st time in Puerto Rico
PR Public Relations Assoc. calls for members to act as ‘agents of change’
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.