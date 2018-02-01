Wyndham Grand Río Mar, El San Juan Hotel announce reopenings

Two major hotels announced upcoming reopenings after undergoing renovations to repair damage caused by Hurricane María last September.

The Wyndham Grand Río Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort will open its doors Mar. 1, when it will reveal a multi-million dollar renovation and refreshed spaces including the lobby lounge. In addition, it announced it will donate one dollar of every room night booked by all guests for March and April to the El Yunque Rainforest Restoration Fund, with the goal of raising $10,000.

“We’re eager to welcome travelers back to our newly renovated resort to celebrate this beautiful island,” said Nils Stolzlechner, general manager of Wyndham Grand Río Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort.

“During the last few months the spirit of Puerto Rico has grown stronger than ever, and we are incredibly grateful and proud that together we have restored this region back into an incredible travel destination,” he said.

The hotel will also celebrate its re-opening with an introduction of new culinary offerings at its Caicu Rum Bar and Marbella restaurant, which is undergoing a $1.2 million renovation.

“We’re proud of the dedication, strength and perseverance that Nils, our leaders and associates at Wyndham Grand Río Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort have demonstrated over the last several months,” said Mark Kukulski, president of Wyndham Hotel Group’s management organization.

“After more than 10 years in Puerto Rico, we continue our commitment to this wonderful island and welcome vacationers and convention guests with open arms,” he said.

Meanwhile, the El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton will officially re-open its doors on Oct. 1, 2018, more than a year after Hurricane María tore through Puerto Rico.

The 388-room property is undergoing a restoration reflected in its guestrooms, oceanfront villas, public spaces, pools, and lush outdoor landscaping, blending modern tropical splendor with Old-World elegance, which company officials said is in line with last year’s $65 million renovation.

The hotel has been hosting groups of first responders and aid workers following the devastating storm.

“Rooted in timeless elegance, El San Juan Hotel will once again stand as the premier luxury destination in Puerto Rico,” says Craig Waterman, vice president of openings & transitions, Two Roads Hospitality, which manages and operates the iconic beachfront property.

“Both rich in history and effortlessly stylish, the hotel has served as the beating heart of the island since it debuted in 1958 and we’re thrilled to reopen with a rejuvenated look, incomparable amenities and authentic, Puerto Rican hospitality. We cannot wait to welcome back a new generation of guests along with those who have made the hotel a tradition over the last 50-years,” he said.

Two Roads Hospitality and the hotel’s ownership are committed to maintaining El San Juan’s original look and feel. The anticipated reopening will feature various restored areas of the property, including the renowned ornamental hand-carved mahogany that covers the lobby ceilings, property columns and vaulted arch over the registration area.

Returning the resort to its former grandeur, all guestrooms will be restored to El San Juan Hotel’s classic aesthetic, bringing a unique blend of historic and modern design, property owners said.