KFC marks 50 years in P.R., celebrates by fighting hunger

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of KFC in Puerto Rico, local entrepreneurs recently joined the management of franchisee Encanto Restaurants for a different celebration that focused on helping and reaffirming the commitment to fight against hunger in Puerto Rico.

“Encanto Restaurants has always made sure to thank the support of its consumers, and in some way to return it to the community,” said Humberto Rovira, president of Encanto Restaurants.

“In the case of KFC, through these 50 years we have fought to eradicate hunger in Puerto Rico. Today that commitment becomes more relevant than ever, and that is why we remain focused on that objective through our ‘Add Hope’ social responsibility platform,” he said.

As part of the anniversary celebration, KFC donated $50,000 to the Food Bank of Puerto Rico. In addition, local business people — all KFC business partners in Puerto Rico — and employees of Encanto Restaurants marked the anniversary by donating their time to a volunteer effort to benefit the Bank.

The product of this volunteer effort will be distributed to communities in need in the municipality of Yabucoa, company executives said.

Encanto Restaurants is one of the largest employers in the private sector on the island, with more than 2,000 people on its KFC payroll — some of whom have been with the company for as much as 42 years.