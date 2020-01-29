Youth entrepreneurship event, Lemonade Day, taking place Feb. 1

January 29, 2020 124

Lemonade Day Puerto Rico will take place Feb. 1 at the Mayagüez Mall to register students, mentors, parents and teachers interested in participating in the second edition of the free youth entrepreneurship program. Registration will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We thank the Mayagüez Mall for becoming our platform in the western region of Puerto Rico. It is there, where we will receive all the young people interested in igniting the business spark that they carry inside and pick up valuable planning and operating skills of their own business through a lemonade stand. We invite students, mentors, parents and teachers to visit us and join our fun program,” said Natalia Subirá, regional director of Lemonade Day in Puerto Rico.

The four main objectives of Lemonade Day are: 1) to deliver financial education to public and private school curricula; 2) promote entrepreneurship as a key element to revive the island’s economy; 3) teach young people to be responsible, self-sufficient and to contribute to the development of their communities; and 4) promote mentoring and bring families together.

Tere Nolla, executive director of the Center for Economic Renewal, Growth and Excellence (CRECE, in Spanish), a nonprofit organization that promotes ease of doing business and self-management, said that in 2019 more than 700 students, from preschool to high school, from 24 municipalities signed up to participate in the Lemonade Day Puerto Rico program.

The first edition of the program, which was supported by teachers, parents, mentors, corporate sponsors and local businesses, consisted of lessons, instructions and motivation on how to set up and operate your own business.

For more information about Lemonade Day and the local event, click here.

