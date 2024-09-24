11th edition of Culinary U Weekend Experience taking place Oct. 4-6

The three-day event slated to take place at the Wyndham Río Mar Resort will offer attendees a variety of gastronomic experiences.

The culinary “university” returns with more than 20 local and international chefs.

Chefs, mixologists and sommeliers announced the upcoming 11th edition of the Culinary U Weekend Experience, set for Oct. 4-6, during a gathering at Culinary U in Santurce.

“In this edition, we are joined by more than 20 local and international chefs who will share their secrets for preparing a variety of dishes in the casual and friendly atmosphere that characterizes us,” said Guillermo Abril, president of Culinary U.

On Friday night, “Decant the World” will feature a tour of regions in Spain, Italy, France, Argentina, Chile and California, where visitors can sample wines from each region, paired with tapas prepared by renowned chefs. Attendees of this evening will also have the chance to win a trip for two to Spain, including a tour of different wineries.

Saturday’s Culinary University will offer more than 20 cooking classes with various chefs teaching how to prepare Puerto Rican tapas, Moroccan cuisine, pizza, meat cuts, vegetables and a variety of other dishes.

“On Saturday, we will be joined by chefs Víctor Pardo from Barcelona, who will offer a class on dry rice in a paella pan; Ryan O’Sullivan, winner of Hell’s Kitchen 2024, with pasta from scratch; and Robbie Felice from New York with an exclusive Omakase experience for 14 people. These chefs, together with the selection of Puerto Rican talents who will accompany us, guarantee a first-class experience for all cooking enthusiasts,” said Abril.

On Sunday, the event will host the BBQ CookOut, featuring more than six BBQ stations represented by the best pitmasters in Puerto Rico, mixology stations, beers, spritz and live music.