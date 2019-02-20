12th edition of Saborea Puerto Rico food fest set for April 4-7 in Carolina

February 20, 2019 171

The 12th edition of Saborea Puerto Rico, a culinary extravaganza is slated to take place April 4-7 at the Carolina public beach, organizers announced.

“For the twelfth time, we’re coming back with Saborea Puerto Rico, a culinary extravaganza, the event that undoubtedly places Puerto Rico on the map for lovers of good food,” said Clarisa Jiménez, president of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association, which hosts the event.

“Over the years we’ve placed the event in the heart of local foodies as well as those who visit us. This year we have a new payment partner, we’re refreshing the format and we will welcome great local and international guest chefs,” she said. “Saborea Puerto Rico has been the platform to show the world our gastronomy and highlight the great talent that our local chefs have.”

Saborea Puerto Rico will begin with the “Bubbles and Bites” opening event that will take place at the InterContinenal San Juan Hotel in Isla Verde on April 4. Meanwhile, the Saborea Sunset Festival and Saborea Caribbean BBQ will be on April 7-8, in an area adjacent to the Carolina public beach.

The lineup of invited chefs so far includes:

Tregaye Fraiser — Food Network personality and winner of the 12th edition of “Next Food Network Star.” She has cooked for President Barack Obama and Harry Connick Jr., among other stars.

Monti Carlo — Puerto Rican chef based in Los Angeles, Ca. Also a Food Network personality, she currently maintains the Island Girl Cooks.com blog. She participated in the “Master Chef” program and was one of the chefs participating in last year’s Saborea event.

Eric Howard — “Master Chef” participant, who resides in New York city. He is a firefighter by profession.

David Rose — Food Network personality, and finalist of the 13th edition of the “Next Food Network Star” competition. He is the creator of the “TLC Experience,” an environment of experiences where meals and drinks are paired for the enjoyment of diners.

Chefs Giovanna Huyke and Roberto Treviño will moderate the food demonstrations.

“We’re very proud to be the official location of the 12th edition of our island’s most respected and prestigious gastronomy event,” Carolina Mayor José Aponte Dalmau said.

“Our island has been struggling for years with a fragile economy and tourism has been our most fertile ground when it comes to developing new strategies for economic growth,” he said

This year, Saborea has partnered with Visa as the official method of payment. Using the card will get participants special benefits and discounts, said Luis Guerra, general manager of Visa Puerto Rico.

“Our support for the food industry seeks for businesses and consumers to benefit from making and receiving payments easily, quickly and safely,” he added.