Rivera receives Acquisition International’s ‘2018 Global Excellence Award’

November 8, 2018 85

British-based business magazine Acquisition International has awarded Myrna M. Rivera, CEO of Consultiva International, a Global Excellence Award and named Puerto Rico’s top Female CEO in Investment Advisory Services for 2018.

The Global Excellence 2018 Awards are granted to business leaders that are setting the pace in their respective industries.

Acquisition International recognizes the achievements of its winners to provide insights into their leadership style and keys to success, while also gaining insights into future leadership and management trends.

Guaynabo-based Consultiva Internacional Inc. is a registered investment advisory firm with 19 years of experience in the investment advisory industry. It currently has a team of 24 professionals, with women in many of its top management positions. As of Dec. 31, 2017 the firm supervised approximately $1.86 billion on a non-discretionary basis on behalf of 164 clients.