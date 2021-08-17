ASM Global’s Pérez earns int’l accreditation as venue manager in Puerto Rico

Jorge Pérez

Jorge Pérez, regional manager for ASM Global, has earned the Certified Venue Executive accreditation from the International Association of Venue Managers, the company announced.

Only three professionals in the industry have completed both certifications worldwide. Of these, Pérez is the first and only executive ever to obtain the CVE as well as the Certified Venue Professional accreditation in the same year, the company further confirmed.

An executive with more than 11 years of industry experience, Pérez has worked overseeing several of ASM Global’s operational areas and is currently responsible for all venue management operations for ASM in Puerto Rico, including the Puerto Rico Convention Center, Coliseo de Puerto Rico, the iconic Antiguo Casino and the newly inaugurated Coca Cola Music Hall at Distrito T-Mobile in Miramar.

“I would like to thank ASM Global and the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority for their trust in our work and vision,” said Pérez. “I’m proud and humbled to have earned the CVE and CVP designations, adding yet additional reasons to continue developing and implementing our venue management strategies with excellence, commitment and determination to achieve our ambitious goals.”

The elite group of CVE’s around the world consists of only 311 industry leaders, and Pérez has now joined its ranks.

Pérez is one of only nine venue management executives worldwide to be awarded a CVE this year.

“We’re proud beyond words. Jorge is a top professional in his field and this designation validates his professional excellence as an industry leader in the Americas. His hard work and commitment to ASM Global and the Puerto Rico Convention District have earned him the admiration of his peers and co-workers,” said Mariela Vallines, Puerto Rico Convention District Authority’s Executive Director.