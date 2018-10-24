FEMA awards $14.2M in recovery funds to PRASA

October 24, 2018 70

The government’s Central Recovery and Reconstruction Office announced the approval of nearly $14.2 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority cover certain expenses.

The funds come from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, and are destined to cover the expenses PRASA has incurred to provide security services to the emergency generators which are eligible under the agency’s Category B, or Emergency Protection Measures, Central Recovery and Reconstruction Office Executive Director Omar Marrero confirmed.

During the emergency period after Hurricane María struck last year, PRASA used private security services to prevent vandalism in the facilities and guarantee the operation of the emergency generators.

PRASA may request the funds approved by FEMA once it submits the required documentation evidencing compliance with federal requirements, Marrero said.

“Puerto Rico continues taking the steps in the right direction to carry out recovery projects in the fastest and most efficient way,” Marrero said.

The FEMA Public Assistance program provides financial assistance to state and municipal governments and certain types of private nonprofit organizations, so they can address emergencies and respond and recover quickly from emergencies or major disasters such as Hurricanes Irma and María.

“The Central Recovery and Reconstruction Office is working hand-in-hand with FEMA to obtain all the resources that are needed so that municipalities and central government agencies can achieve the recovery and development that the island needs,” Marrero said.