Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico expands local workforce

Community-based nonprofit organization Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico launched the “Now it’s your turn! Join Us,” recruitment campaign, that seeks to hire more than 80 professionals, to expand its local workforce.

The effort appeals to trained talent who wants to be part of Puerto Rico’s transformation through the programs and services offered by the organization throughout its service centers/Clubs from Vieques to Mayagüez.

“Now it’s your turn! Join Us invites those who love education and human development in all its aspects, to join our team of more than 300 professionals to continue impacting and uplifting the communities we serve from an early age to 60+ years,” said Olga Ramos-Carrasquillo, president of BGCPR.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico is an organization that offers equal opportunities, competitive salary, as well as growth opportunities and professional development in a flexible, diverse, inclusive, and equitable environment,” she said.

The nonprofit indirectly benefits 43 municipalities from where its 11 clubs operate in Aguas Buenas, Arecibo, Bayamón, Carolina, Isabela, Loíza, Mayagüez, two in San Juan in the residential Las Margaritas and Llorens Torres, San Lorenzo, and Vieques.

“To our 11 clubs we added eight Head Start and Early Head Start centers in San Juan we recently began to administer, and our job training and employability EMPower program,” Carrasquillo said.

Through its services and food programs, leadership, career development, and innovation, the organization with 54 years of service on the island, annually serves more than 12,000 children, youth, adults, and families, betting on a better future for them and the communities it serves, she said.