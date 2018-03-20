Plaza Carolina to have 46 stores, restaurants open by April 26

The management of Simon-Plaza Carolina Mall announced the next phase of store reopenings as part of its continuing process of recovering from the impact of Hurricane María.

A total of 46 stores and restaurants are scheduled to be open by April 26th, in time for Mother’s Day. The center will continue to reopen additional stores in the coming weeks, management said.

“We’re pleased to announce our next phase of store reopenings. This is a very significant event, not only for our tenants, but also for our community,” said Anthony Clementi, general manager for the shopping mall.

“Our entire organization has been working diligently with our tenants and business partners to reopen our stores to the public and provide our loyal clients and the community with the products, services and entertainment they’ve come to know and enjoy,” he said.

“Future openings will include JCPenney, Forever 21, and Best Buy, and the grand opening of the new Caribbean Cinema is expected to follow by early fall,” he added.

Stores and restaurants that are now fully operational include Sears, Capri, Walgreens, TJ Maxx, Econo Supermarket, Chili’s, the restaurants at La Plazoleta and financial institutions Scotiabank and Banco Santander.