CESCO mobile app gains 125K subscribers in a month

July 27, 2018 146

A month after the government launched the CESCO mobile application, it has gained about 125,000 subscribers who have completed transactions equal to some 59,000 hours of standing in line and 2,445 days at government agencies.

Among the transactions completed via the app are the payment of 1,900 traffic tickets totaling some $138,500, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said.

Through the CESCO Digital app, users can access information on their driver’s license, its validity, as well as details of vehicles registered in their name.

“Our aspiration is to continue to innovate and achieve a government that responds to the times and moves with the agility our citizens require,” Rosselló said, thanking the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service team for steering the initiative.

Other transactions that were carried out through the application included about 35,000 citizens downloaded vehicle registration certifications; about 44,000 downloaded fine certifications; about 32,000 downloaded license fine certifications; and about 70,000 used the system and checked the status of their licenses.

The government’s Chief of Information Technology, Luis Arocho, said that tests continue on the Android version of the app that is expected to be available in late August.

“By the same date also have several iPads available at the CESCOs for all those people who do not have access to the application through their mobiles,” said Arocho.

The application is available in the Apple App Store for iOS and iPad.