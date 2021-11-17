Coca-Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers wins ‘Market Street Challenge 2021’ award

Adrián Rivera, vice president of sales and marketing for Coca-Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers.

Coca-Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers, leading company dedicated to the manufacturing, bottling and distribution of consumer products in Puerto Rico, confirmed it was awarded as the national champion of the “Market Street Challenge 2021.”

The Market Street Challenge is an annual competition that recognizes the central role and superior performance of Coca-Cola bottlers in the areas of market activation, and business growth and sustainability, the company stated.

In this 2021 edition of the competition, where 68 bottlers from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico participated, Coca-Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers was one of the nine finalists that represented North America and “presented a solid market case.”

The most important metric of the competition is the sustained growth of the business. Coca-Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers was also recognized in two additional categories for its improvement in market execution indices.

“This award reaffirms Puerto Rico’s market success story. The operation of Coca-Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers is founded in resiliency and teamwork, and a great passion for the brands we represent,” said Adrián Rivera, vice president of sales and marketing for Coca-Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers.

As part of the performance evaluation of the bottlers, audits are carried out for a determined period, resulting in a complete evaluation of the business in its respective territories, as well as in the calculation of scores that are considered for the selection of the Market Street Challenge winner and recognitions in other categories.