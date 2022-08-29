CofC heads networking mission to Colombia

CofC President Cameron McKenzie leads a discussion with Colombian executives.

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) has been working with officials from the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), a large group of executives and the United Retailers Association (CUD in Spanish) on a mission to Colombia.

As part of the scheduled activities, the CofC highlighted the signing of an agreement collaboration between the Chamber of Commerce of Bogotá, led by Nicolás Uribe the chamber’s president and CofC President Cameron McKenzie-Hertell.

The local group had meetings with the Colombian government and private sector to present the investment advantages that Puerto Rico offers, establish business contacts, and identify business opportunities expansion and export between both markets.

“Our interest in strengthening alliances with Latin America, North America and other jurisdictions follows from the mission that we have in the CofC to create opportunities commercial for our members and entrepreneurs, through the exchange of information, knowledge and best practices, as well as to extend and strengthen business networks that encourage investment and collaboration for all,” said McKenzie.

The trade mission included the participation of 28 Puerto Rican companies from a range of economic sectors, among which the manufacturing, beverage and food, agriculture, technology, services and distribution, consulting, chemicals, construction, and recycling, among others, with export potential.

“These initiatives that seek to connect our entrepreneurs with business opportunities abroad are very positive and encouraging, as they allow business agreements to be reached collaborative for merchants and entrepreneurs in both countries,” said Liza García, executive director of the CofC.