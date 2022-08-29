Type to search

In-Brief

CofC heads networking mission to Colombia

Contributor August 29, 2022
CofC President Cameron McKenzie leads a discussion with Colombian executives.

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) has been working with officials from the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), a large group of executives and the United Retailers Association (CUD in Spanish) on a mission to Colombia.

As part of the scheduled activities, the CofC highlighted the signing of an agreement collaboration between the Chamber of Commerce of Bogotá, led by Nicolás Uribe the chamber’s president and CofC President Cameron McKenzie-Hertell.

The local group had meetings with the Colombian government and private sector to present the investment advantages that Puerto Rico offers, establish business contacts, and identify business opportunities expansion and export between both markets.

“Our interest in strengthening alliances with Latin America, North America and other jurisdictions follows from the mission that we have in the CofC to create opportunities commercial for our members and entrepreneurs, through the exchange of information, knowledge and best practices, as well as to extend and strengthen business networks that encourage investment and collaboration for all,” said McKenzie.

The trade mission included the participation of 28 Puerto Rican companies from a range of economic sectors, among which the manufacturing, beverage and food, agriculture, technology, services and distribution, consulting, chemicals, construction, and recycling, among others, with export potential.

“These initiatives that seek to connect our entrepreneurs with business opportunities abroad are very positive and encouraging, as they allow business agreements to be reached collaborative for merchants and entrepreneurs in both countries,” said Liza García, executive director of the CofC.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

DDEC opens recruiting phase for trade mission to Colombia
Contributor June 15, 2022
Colombia’s Viva Air gets OK to fly to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport International Airport
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 5, 2021
Colombia’s low-cost carrier Viva Air seeking permits to fly to Puerto Rico
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 21, 2021
Puerto Rico Emprende organizes trade missions to Mexico, Colombia
Contributor October 8, 2019

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

DDEC opens recruiting phase for trade mission to Colombia
Colombia’s Viva Air gets OK to fly to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport International Airport
Colombia’s low-cost carrier Viva Air seeking permits to fly to Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico Emprende organizes trade missions to Mexico, Colombia
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.