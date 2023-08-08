Community administrator expands services at Palmas del Mar

PROMMA Group President Alberto Giménez chats with an attendee during the announcement of the integration with Pelican Management.

PROMMA Group, a Puerto Rican real estate asset management company, has integrated Pelican Management & Realty into its business group, which previously provided property management services in the Palmas del Mar communities in Humacao.

PROMMA Group has experience in the property and community management industry, serving several associations of residents, developers and real estate investors in Puerto Rico with its real estate asset management needs since 2004.

PROMMA offers management and supervision of condominiums, developments, new developments, master-planned communities, senior housing projects, multifamily communities, rental housing projects (including affordable and subsidized housing), and individual investment properties. It also handles accounting, landscaping, maintenance and janitorial matters, among many others, with programs specifically designed for the needs of each community.

“The addition of Pelican Management & Realty as part of the PROMMA Group strengthens our presence in the community of Palmas del Mar and the eastern area of Puerto Rico, in addition to adding benefits to our client portfolio, since we bring over 20 years of experience and expertise in property management and its daily operations,” said Alberto Giménez, president of PROMMA Group.

“Since 1998, when I worked at the Hotel Candelero in Palmas, I envisioned managing the administration of this community. We are satisfied with this achievement [especially given it involved] the acquisition of a company of recognized excellence in Palmas,” Giménez said.

“In addition to the personalized service that characterizes PROMMA, we bring to Pelican Management & Realty new technology through tools designed for property management and the virtual office, which facilitate communication between administration, boards and owners,” Giménez said.

“Our commitment is first and foremost to our clients and, for this reason, the Pelican Management staff that serves them should feel satisfied and inspired. For this reason, when acquiring Pelican, it was offered fringe benefits that include a medical plan, a retirement plan and life insurance, among others. In addition, quarterly training sessions for all staff,” he added.

This acquisition underscores the growth potential of the property management sector and the ongoing professionalization of the industry in Puerto Rico.