6 P.R. community projects split $40K in Ford environmental grants

Ford Puerto Rico announced the six winners of the 2017 edition of its annual Ford Environmental Grants program, whose purpose is to empower communities on the Island to seek a more sustainable future.

The winning projects, which received a total of $40,000, include three related to recycling and reuse, two with food safety and water conservation and one with renewable energy: Verdeletra, Programa de Eco Escuelas, Campaña “Menos Residuos”, BIOPRO Solutions, Comuna Educativa Cultural y Empresarial Cajey, ¡Siembra Boricua! y Proyecto Cambio de Paradigma en Nuestra Escuela, de Energía Fósil a Energía Renovable.

“The passage of Hurricane Maria delayed the process of selecting the winners of the program for 2017, but reinforced the value and need for these community projects, as well as our commitment to the recovery and preservation of the environment. We will continue to encourage the multiplication of collective efforts in favor of the environment, which is one of Ford’s essential goals,” said Vivian T. Dávila, public affairs and communications manager for Ford in Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Dávila also said through this initiative, Ford has contributed more than $1.5 million to environmental projects in Central America and the Caribbean during the 15 years that it has been carried out.

“We are pleased with the wide response to the call for our Environmental Grants program and we congratulate all the projects that participated, especially the winners. We urge to continue the efforts to help Puerto Rico go further on the path to sustainability,” said Dávila during the award ceremony, which recognized the projects chosen as finalists among the 163 submitted projects.

Ford Puerto Rico invited community organizations that are working on environmental projects in the categories of recycling and reuse, renewable energy, and food safety and water conservation to be aware of the call for the next edition of the Ford Environmental Grants program, which will begin April 20, 2018.