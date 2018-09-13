GLI renews contract with P.R. Tourism Co. for gaming services

September 13, 2018 158

Gaming Laboratories International has renewed its annual contract with the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. for a range of professional services, including on-site inspections of gaming equipment tested within a laboratory setting, the company announced.

Its agreement with the Tourism Co. also includes professional consultation pertaining to new technology, policy and legislation development, rule writing, field issues, player disputes, and forensic examinations.

Under the renewed agreement, GLI will continue to provide the Tourism Co. with a dedicated team of experts for on-site inspections of gaming devices and systems, as well as associated equipment testing and audits of gaming systems, devices, and kiosks, the company announced.

On-site inspection of gaming equipment ensures that the equipment is configured correctly and can properly communicate and report the required accounting and security information.

“We are extremely pleased and thankful that the Tourism Co. is continuing our successful professional partnership,” said GLI CEO James Maida. “We have been providing the Tourism Co. with our testing, certification, educational, and consultancy services since 2001.”

“We highly value our close working relationship with the Tourism Co. and look forward to continuing to help the Tourism Co. ensure the integrity of the gaming industry throughout Puerto Rico,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jaime A. Irizarry-Delgado, gaming director of the Tourism Co. said, “The Tourism Co.’s Gaming Division has contracted GLI’s services for the past 16 years without interruption.”

“As regulators, we have obtained an excellent and professional service that has allowed us to always be ahead with everything related to new technologies, programs and modalities of emerging games,” Irizarry-Delgado said.

As part of the government agency’s recent regulatory efforts, it is in the final stages of testing the use of the IRIS Online program in a modality that will allow it to achieve a better measurement of its communications systems and certification of gaming machines in authorized casinos.

“Additionally, we are working together with GLI on legislative projects regarding online gaming and sports betting, a measure in which we can regulate this activity and achieve growth in the sector,” Irizarry-Delgado said.

The agreement includes renewal of the Tourism Co.’s subscription to the IRIS Online slot management system by Kobetron. IRIS Online empowers the Tourism Co. to track all certified software components on casino floors, providing real-time updates to non-compliant software. Additional features provided to the Tourism Co. include customized workflow, accounting, machine and component tracking, change requests, and claim dispute implementation.

The renewed agreement between GLI and the Tourism Co. also includes a variety of scholastic services, training, and curricula provided through the company’s GLI University training program.