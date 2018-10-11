P.R. Convention Center makes cover of national industry magazine

October 11, 2018 115

The most recent edition of the “Facility Manager” magazine, published by the International Association of Venue Managers, selected Puerto Rico as the cover theme of its September/October 2018 edition, highlighting the role played by the Puerto Rico Convention Center as a location for important international events.

The magazine takes a look into the role played by the events industry, tourism, and how it has served to help the recovery of Puerto Rico after the impact of the atmospheric events of last year.

In the article, the magazine highlighted the importance of covering from a positive perspective the recovery and capacity of the island to get back on track, capitalizing on its beauty and the wide range, both for the individual tourist, as well as for potential producers of events that continually seek for destinations to celebrate conventions, group events and other activities.

“I feel more than honored with the opportunity to share with an audience of this important publication the advantages that Puerto Rico has as a destination for events and, above all, the recognition that this article gives to the work that the entire team of the Puerto Rico Convention Center carries out day by day, with the highest commitment to serve our clients with excellence,” said Jorge Pérez, general manager of the Convention Center.