DDB Latina Puerto Rico named among ‘Top 10 Agencies to Watch’

DDB Latina Puerto Rico, part of the DDB Worldwide conglomerate that has more than 200 offices in 95 countries around the world, was named among the “Top 10 Agencies to Watch” during its most recent global conference in Miami, the agency announced.

DDB Latina Puerto Rico was accompanied by colleagues from cities like Chicago, Sydney and Prague, and large countries like Spain and Colombia.

DDB agencies that make it to the top 10 positions are evaluated for their creativity on a global scale, innovation in services and effectiveness in customer business, results that are tested through sales. Another achievement announced was that, according to an internal employee survey, the Puerto Rico division was among one of the best advertising agencies to work for.

“The success of DDB Latina Puerto Rico rests on its human talent and persistence. It is an agency that doesn’t improvise,” said Edgardo Manuel Rivera, CEO of DDB Latina Puerto Rico.

“It also doesn’t propose or bet. Our success is part of a process, not something that is done overnight,” he said. “We have spent many years evaluating data and studying consumer behavior through our technology programs, which are essential tools that for years have helped us accurately identify the reach we will have for all the brands we represent,” Rivera said.

“There is no doubt that this distinction is the result of teamwork, the trust of our clients and the agency’s continued evolution. Also, it reaffirms that we’re doing what we have to do to meet the new communications challenges and generate a positive impact on the bottom lines of each of our customers,” he added.

DDB Latina Puerto Rico was established on the island in 2011, when global conglomerate DDB, joined operations with EJE Sociedad Publicitaria, founded in 1995.