DDEC’s Labor Devt. Program to host job fair in Canóvanas

Contributor August 24, 2022
Employers in search of talent are encouraged to register and participate in the event that will take place in Canóvanas.

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) announced a call for employers interested in hiring personnel to participate in the next Recruitment Fair, on Sept. 21 at The Outlet at Route 66, in Canovanas,

The agency’s Labor Development Program (PDL, in Spanish) is sponsoring the event.

“The PDL and the DDEC are committed to continuing to promote sustainable labor development for Puerto Rico, and in order to meet the needs of all employers, we have organized this event to fill their current vacancies,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.

“On this occasion, we move to the eastern area so that employers from the entire region can identify the ideal talent in their businesses. We already have 50 employers registered for the Recruitment Fair in the eastern area,” said Cidre.

The PDL will be paying for the fair with rapid response service funds from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and will assist participating employers with different services to facilitate the recruitment process of those attending the fair, officials said.

The fair will be free and will have a space to interview candidates, it will provide computers so people can download their health certificates and other required documents.

Interested employers must register on or before Sept. 14 and must provide contact information, vacancies or positions available, and the name of the company’s staff that will attend the recruitment fair.

