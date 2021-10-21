DDEC’s Youth Dev’t Program, Enactus grant $5.5K to social youth enterprises

Rody Rivera, executive director of Enactus.

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce’s (DDEC, in Spanish) Youth Development Program and Enactus granted between $2,000 and $5,500 to 12 youth social enterprises selected from the “Promoting socioeconomic development within youth” event to help them succeed.

The first phase of the event had an investment of about $50,000 and is part of the alliance efforts of DDEC and Enactus to implement a new methodology for the development of social enterprises that seek to promote entrepreneurship and growth of young people in Puerto Rico.

These social enterprises mostly attend to problems in the areas of education, food waste management, tire reuse, period poverty, gender violence, integration of marginalized communities, tourism, sanitation of water bodies, food chain, climate change and youth development.

The next step of the program is to integrate 12 new initiatives during this year and achieve the introduction to the market of the products and services that are being generated.

The students who received the seed capital for their companies represent several campuses of the Ana G. Méndez University System, the University of Puerto Rico, the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico, Columbia Central University, NUC University, the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico, and the Humacao Community College.