Type to search

In-Brief

DDEC’s Youth Dev’t Program, Enactus grant $5.5K to social youth enterprises

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio October 21, 2021
Rody Rivera, executive director of Enactus.

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce’s (DDEC, in Spanish) Youth Development Program and Enactus granted between $2,000 and $5,500 to 12 youth social enterprises selected from the “Promoting socioeconomic development within youth” event to help them succeed.

The first phase of the event had an investment of about $50,000 and is part of the alliance efforts of DDEC and Enactus to implement a new methodology for the development of social enterprises that seek to promote entrepreneurship and growth of young people in Puerto Rico.

These social enterprises mostly attend to problems in the areas of education, food waste management, tire reuse, period poverty, gender violence, integration of marginalized communities, tourism, sanitation of water bodies, food chain, climate change and youth development.

The next step of the program is to integrate 12 new initiatives during this year and achieve the introduction to the market of the products and services that are being generated.

The students who received the seed capital for their companies represent several campuses of the Ana G. Méndez University System, the University of Puerto Rico, the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico, Columbia Central University, NUC University, the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico, and the Humacao Community College.

Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and is currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree.
yaponte@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Students promote training, economic dev’t for domestic violence survivors
Contributor April 14, 2021
University of Puerto Rico students win Enactus entrepreneurial competition
Contributor August 6, 2020
Enactus Puerto Rico marks 15 yrs. of developing leaders
Contributor July 16, 2020
Enactus students present projects prior to nat’l competition in August
Contributor June 17, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Students promote training, economic dev’t for domestic violence survivors
University of Puerto Rico students win Enactus entrepreneurial competition
Enactus Puerto Rico marks 15 yrs. of developing leaders
Enactus students present projects prior to nat’l competition in August
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.