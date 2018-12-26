Delta’s Luis Muñoz Marín Airport operation wraps up ’18 on solid ground

December 26, 2018 505

Delta’s operation in San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International airport had an “impressive resurgence” in 2018 and led a strong operational performance, to stand out among several of its international hubs, the airline confirmed.

Accomplishments from its Airport Customer Service team and other members in San Juan, placed them among Delta’s top five international stations on three key performance indicators: interaction with agents, satisfaction in the process of shipping and notification of freight deliver.

“We’re very proud of the work by our colleagues in San Juan who surpassed major challenges during the recovery after Hurricane María,” said Natalie Foster, ACS field director.

“Delta metrics show that our colleagues on the island of enchantment have registered 1,723 on-time departures out of a total of 2,115 departures, or 81.4 percent from the data collected until Dec. 19,” she said.

The airline also noted a streak of 57 days of 100 percent on-time departures of the first flight of the day out of San Juan, from Feb. 11 to April 8, 2018. So far, employees have the same performance for the month of December, she said.

“For our ACS team, the holiday season means increased passenger volume and an opportunity to demonstrate excellence in Delta’s performance, and we offer operational reliability that differentiates us from other airlines,” said Michael Luciano, San Juan station manager.

“We work with our passengers to board aircraft in a timely manner, because it is a chain reaction; when our planes leave on time, the next flight on that plane tends to proceed as scheduled, which increases even greater operational success throughout the Delta system,” he said.

Agustín Durand, general sales manager for Central America and the Caribbean, said the the operational performance is coupled with an “increased demand and an increase in tourism, allowing us to offer more weekly flights connecting Puerto Rico with Jackson-Hartsfield Atlanta and JFK International airports New York, in addition to restoring the weekly winter service to Detroit.”

San Juan also saw the return of seasonal Saturday flight from Minneapolis/St. Paul, which began Dec. 22, and continues through Feb. 16, 2019. The route will have direct service to the island on Thursday and Saturday from Feb. 21 to March 30, 2019, the executive confirmed.

Currently, Delta offers three to four daily direct flights from Atlanta to San Juan and three direct daily flights from JFK to San Juan. The airline operates both routes mainly a Boeing 737-900 for 180 seats.

This year, Delta celebrated its 65th anniversary of service in San Juan, becoming the hub with the longest uninterrupted service in Latin America and the Caribbean, the company confirmed.