Don Q debuts special edition, double aged sherry cask finish rum

June 3, 2019

Destilería Serrallés Inc., producer of Puerto Rico’s premium rum Don Q, launched the new Double Aged Sherry Cask Finish Rum for the Puerto Rico market.

Destilería Serrallés’ sixth-generation rum maker, Roberto Serrallés and Master Blender, Jaiker Soto, debuted the new rum as part of the distillery’s continued focus on unique barrel-aged expressions.

The product will also be available soon in the U.S. mainland and international markets as well, they announced.

“Blending innovation, art and science has been characteristic of the way our family has crafted exceptional spirits for the last 154 years,” said Serrallés, the company’s business development vice president.

“This unique aging process has resulted in a rum that is complex, elegant and exceptionally pleasant to the palate,” he said.

To create the rum, Soto hand selects and blends rums that were aged for five to eight years in American white oak barrels.

This blend of rums is then aged for an additional year in sherry casks that were previously used in the aging of Spanish Oloroso Sherry.

Soto described the resulting product as “brilliant mahogany in color with luminous red flashes, and a spirit that greets the nose with notes of refined oak wood and the toasted aroma of dried fruits indicative of its long aging process in American oak barrels.”

The Don Q Double Aged Sherry Cask Finish Rum showcases those characteristics, alongside a smoothness and complexity of flavor imparted by the double aging process.