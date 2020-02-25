Dulcinea sweet shop to open at El Distrito entertainment complex

February 25, 2020 330

Dulcinea, a concept that combines the sweet temptation for Spanish “churros” and soft-serve ice cream based on the culinary experiences of Samina Karim and Rafy Bernabe, will open April 22, 2020 as part of the El Distrito entertainment complex in Miramar.

The concept, which entailed a $350,000 investment, combines the iconic tastes of Spain and the United States embraced by the owners.

Dulcinea’s name pays tribute to the legendary character of Miguel de Cervantes’ “Don Quijote de la Mancha,” which is represented in the shop as an alpaca that the couple says loves to travel the world trying different flavors to bring to Puerto Rico.

“For us, Dulcinea is a name and a concept that is already instilled in each Puerto Rican family. It’s that little bit of sweet after a meal or sitting with the family to eat churros with chocolate and enjoy a sunny day,” they said. “That is also El Distrito, it’s the opportunity to experience and try everything that makes us Puerto Rican.”

Dulcinea integrates the signature Spanish dessert, “churros,” and the stateside staple, soft-serve ice cream. The two countries, the couple said, have influenced Puerto Rico’s customs and tastes.

Dulcinea, a “grab and go” style concept, will create about 15 direct and 10 indirect jobs, in addition to a cozy and modern 590 square-foot space with a capacity for 25 people.

“We designed a fun place for people of all ages, with the slogan ‘Adventures await you, but first, ice cream,’ because it’s a place where not only the child will be having fun, but the adult as well,” Karim said.

“Although we have other restaurant projects, we’re 100% focused on this project and we are fascinated with being in our new home, El Distrito, a world-class entertainment center,” said Karim.

