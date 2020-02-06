Burger joint La Burguesía opening at El Distrito entertainment complex

February 6, 2020 127

La Burguesía, burger joint that will feature its own butcher shop, fresh-baked bread, milkshakes and Belgian fries, will open at the El Distrito entertainment complex following a $700,000 investment.

Entrepreneurs William Burn and Carlos González are launching the 2,300 square-foot eatery that will create 30 jobs and will have a capacity for 82 guests.

“La Burguesía is born from the effort and creativity of two experienced entrepreneurs who are committed to seeking to integrate themselves into the energy of this world-class entertainment center,” said Abelardo Ruiz, general manager of El Distrito, which is slated to open this quarter.

La Burguesía’s menu features local products, such as fresh ground beef for gourmet burgers that are made daily in the restaurant’s own butcher shop. Another element of the local cuisine is the bread baked by Puerto Rican bakers, with the particular support of Carlos Ruiz, of Horno de Panne, who developed a “unique recipe with an exceptional flavor for La Burguesía,” Burn said.

González said La Burgesía’s menu features a “build your own burger” option, which they can couple with Belgian cut fries, presented in a cone.

“We will also have a wide variety of tapas and snacks, salads, as well as other dishes with the same quality and freshness,” González said. “To wash them down, you can have one of our crazy shakes, craft beers, wines or the drink of your choice.”