Enactus Puerto Rico links students, teachers in 3 regions

May 4, 2020 63

ENACTUS Puerto Rico recently carried out the ConeXión-América program, uniting students and teachers from Puerto Rico, Guatemala and Mexico, for a virtual week-long conference, workshops, and exchange of ideas and projects with business leaders from the participating territories.

This initiative was developed by the Enactus Puerto Rico team as part of its contingency plan to ensure the continuity of the training and development sessions for students, despite the challenge that the COVID 19 pandemic represents.

Enactus is an international nonprofit whose mission is “to build the future leaders of our countries.” In Puerto Rico, the organization is made up of a community of students, academics, and business leaders committed to using the power of business action to transform lives and shape a sustainable world, the organization said.

It is the first time the nonprofit conducts this session entirely online with the participation of more than 1,900 Enactus students and leaders.

“Enactus students are and will be the front line of economic recovery as we emerge from this pandemic and will help shape how we revive and prosper in the new normal,” said Enactus Global President Rachael Jarosh.

Some of the topics that were discussed during the conference were emotional intelligence, the art of persuasion, how to transform Enactus projects into social businesses, prototyping, and they exchanged ideas with entrepreneurs from successful social companies. They also evaluated new world ideas and trends, including the transformation of projects after the arrival of COVID19, among others.

“ConeXión represented an opportunity to strengthen collaborative ties with our region and jointly establish a new way of contributing to everybody’s development, especially given the changes that lie ahead,” said Enactus Puerto Rico Leader Rody Rivera.