FEMA approves $15.4M in funds for 21 Fire Department recovery projects

Federal Emergency Management Agency granted funding for Fire Stations across Puerto Rico. (Credit: Alexlmx | Dreamstime.com)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved $15.4 million in funds for 21 emergency and permanent work projects for the Fire Department Bureau requested under the Agency’s Public Assistance Program.

Of those, about $10.7 million will be distributed in 18 permanent work projects that will be used for upgrades to the structures belonging to the Bureau and for content replacement because of damage from Hurricane María.

“With the completion of all recovery funding obligations for the Fire Department, we are paving the way for the agency to have optimal facilities for its employees and the public,” said the Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator, José Baquero.

“The repairs to this essential public safety agency will allow first responders to continue working and training,” said Baquero.

Notable projects include repairs to the Fire Academy located in the Jueyes neighborhood of Salinas, that will benefit from a federal grant for work on the trailers used for storage, the training room, the classroom, the hazardous materials simulator, its offices and for refilling oxygen tanks.

Moreover, the obligation of $1.2 million for the repair of seven fire stations in the San Juan area includes the Hato Rey and San Juan Metropolitan stations, as well as the stations located in Corozal, Dorado, Guaynabo, Naranjito and Toa Baja.

The work includes the replacement of tiles on the roof, an air conditioner unit, portable radios, computers, monitors and other equipment; lead and asbestos management; as well as the replacement of various doors, lights, roofs, windows, fences, among others.

This project also qualifies for about $220,000 in hazard mitigation funds for structural reinforcements and management of leaks, among other repairs to prevent similar future damage from future atmospheric events.

Furthermore, the Fire Department also has among its approved funds $1.5 million for repairs to the Fire Department Central Workshop, located at the Las Palmas Street in Santurce and built in the year 1950.

For the area of Caguas, FEMA approved $1.3 million for repairs in various of the Bureau’s facilities which include the municipalities of Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Maunabo, Naguabo, San Lorenzo and Yabucoa.

In addition, FEMA also granted $903,500 for repairs to various fire stations in Cabo Rojo — including the one in Boquerón — as well as the fire stations in Aguada, Aguadilla, Añasco, Hormigueros, Isabela, Lajas and Las Marías.