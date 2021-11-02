Type to search

Frontier Airlines’ new JAX/LMM route to net $13M/yr. for Puerto Rico

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 2, 2021
Frontier's first direct connection from Jacksonville lands at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines has officially launched nonstop flights from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) to the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM), after announcing it would bridge the destinations in August, as News is my Business reported.

The new connection is expected to generate $13.1 million for the island during a year of operations, local tourism authorities said.

“We’re excited to launch new nonstop flights between Jacksonville and San Juan,” said Alfredo González, international and domestic sales manager, Frontier Airlines.

“Frontier is focused on ‘Low Fares Done Right,’ and this new service offers Jacksonville area residents an affordable and convenient way to explore Puerto Rico and make unforgettable vacation memories this winter and beyond,” he said.

The new route from Jacksonville International Airport will be offered three times a week — Monday, Wednesday, and Friday — to Puerto Rico. The carrier is requiring all passengers and crew members to wear a face covering throughout their travel journey.

“Plus, anyone flying with Frontier must accept a health acknowledgement during the check-in process,” the carrier noted.

Frontier has been serving the Puerto Rico market since June 2017, initially connecting the Orlando International Airport and the Philadelphia International Airport to the island. In 2018, it announced its first expansion, adding non-stop flights to Miami, Long Island and Raleigh-Durham, N.C. The following year, it added a winter frequency from Newark Liberty International Airport.

Frontier now offers flights to 10 nonstop destinations from LMM, including Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, Raleigh/Durham, and two other Caribbean destinations: Santo Domingo and St. Thomas.

The aircraft used on the route between Jacksonville and LMM is an Airbus 32N, with capacity for 186 passengers.

Ports Authority Executive Director said “Puerto Rico receives about 75% of everything that is imported from the city of Jacksonville. This generates a demand for air access for that city. For years the shipping industry has been wanting a direct flight between San Juan and the city of Jacksonville.”

