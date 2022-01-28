INprende launches new skills program

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

INprende Founder Alessandra Correa.

INprende recently launched a new skills program called Indispensable, which seeks to empower the work teams of companies with skills aligned with the needs of the labor market.

The program will consist of 12 hours of training in virtual mode and will include the participation of experts in the development of human capital.

The educational meetings will be every Tuesday beginning Feb. 22 and ending March 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Those entrepreneurs interested in purchasing tickets for their work teams can access them through their website.

“The labour market has been transformed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, technological advances, and data automation; and given this reality, it’s necessary to retrain the Puerto Rican workforce with skills and aptitudes aligned with the new needs,” said the Founder of INprende, Alessandra Correa.