Interactive maps promote planning for Puerto Rico’s vulnerable communities

The tool has a User Guide to facilitate the user experience, Foundation for Puerto Rico said.

The Foundation for Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rico Housing Department unveiled the Interactive Vulnerability and Risk Maps, a digital tool that was developed as part of the nonprofit’s Whole Community Resilience Planning (WCRP) Program.

With the publication of this tool, citizens will be able to see data and interactive maps that promote knowledge about the conditions that affect Puerto Rico in the areas of economic development, education, infrastructure, environment, health and housing.

Together with the Interactive Social Capital Maps published in May 2020, this new tool seeks to make available to communities and the general public the data that support planning processes at the local level and enhance resilience in communities that are in imminent risk of being affected by any impact or destabilizing event.

“Digital tools like these are the continuation of a government agility strategy, to guarantee better access to public information through available technology,” said Félix Aponte-González, principal officer of the WCRP Program. “By managing the platform, the user will be able to find valuable and up-to-date information that will help them assess trends and visualize the risks that could negatively affect a community.”

“Giving the population and agencies better access to information on vulnerabilities and risks to keep in mind is a key factor in efficiently planning and achieving sustainable development for Puerto Rico,” he said, noting that the interactive maps allow access to updated data summaries at the island level, by municipality and by neighborhood.

“This way, users will be able to apply the information contained in this tool to any proposal they wish to present, either for the WCRP Program or any other similar initiative,” he said.

