inverSOL Puerto Rico parent co., Council Rock Inc., gets industry award

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The award “honors the company that has a significant impact on the service industry through an innovative and efficient solution.”

Council Rock, parent company of inverSOL Puerto Rico, was recently recognized with the IMPACT Award by the Public Services Technology Council at the UTC Telecommunications and Technology Conference held in Oregon.

The award “honors the company that has a significant impact on the service industry through an innovative and efficient solution.”

Telig is part of the monitoring equipment for the intelligent renewable energy systems Lumen and Lumen+ that are sold to consumers on the island through inverSOL, based in Caguas.

The device consists of an industry-first modular design, with up to three expansion slots that support multiple combinations of private LTE with AT&T, FirstNet, Verizon, Anterix, NB-IoT and CBRS, enabling the implementation of new technologies from communications and evolution over the network without the requirement of continually changing hardware.

“We’ve eliminated the need to add multiple devices to support DA, AMI Backhaul, DERMS, and the mobile workforce in one device,” said David Rodriguez, CEO of Council Rock.

Rodríguez was born in Patillas and raised in New York, from where he runs Council Rock and inverSOL.

In Puerto Rico, the monitoring of the renewable energy systems is done with the Telig, which allows Lumen and Lumen+ customers to see the entire information on consumption, solar production, and climate projections.

It is also possible to monitor the behavior of the units through an application for smartphones.