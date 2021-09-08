Type to search

In-Brief

inverSOL Puerto Rico parent co., Council Rock Inc., gets industry award

Contributor September 8, 2021
The award “honors the company that has a significant impact on the service industry through an innovative and efficient solution.”

Council Rock, parent company of inverSOL Puerto Rico, was recently recognized with the IMPACT Award by the Public Services Technology Council at the UTC Telecommunications and Technology Conference held in Oregon.

The award “honors the company that has a significant impact on the service industry through an innovative and efficient solution.”

Telig is part of the monitoring equipment for the intelligent renewable energy systems Lumen and Lumen+ that are sold to consumers on the island through inverSOL, based in Caguas.

The device consists of an industry-first modular design, with up to three expansion slots that support multiple combinations of private LTE with AT&T, FirstNet, Verizon, Anterix, NB-IoT and CBRS, enabling the implementation of new technologies from communications and evolution over the network without the requirement of continually changing hardware.

“We’ve eliminated the need to add multiple devices to support DA, AMI Backhaul, DERMS, and the mobile workforce in one device,” said David Rodriguez, CEO of Council Rock.

Rodríguez was born in Patillas and raised in New York, from where he runs Council Rock and inverSOL.

In Puerto Rico, the monitoring of the renewable energy systems is done with the Telig, which allows Lumen and Lumen+ customers to see the entire information on consumption, solar production, and climate projections.

It is also possible to monitor the behavior of the units through an application for smartphones.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Discover Puerto Rico CEO gets US Travel Association award for heading recovery
Contributor August 18, 2021
SBA awards $90K grant to Puerto Rico SBTDC to help underserved communities
Contributor August 13, 2021
Fresenius Kabi’s San Germán plant gets nod from Blood Centers of America
Contributor May 4, 2021
Porsche Center Puerto Rico service manager wins 2nd consecutive regional award
Michelle Kantrow March 24, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Discover Puerto Rico CEO gets US Travel Association award for heading recovery
SBA awards $90K grant to Puerto Rico SBTDC to help underserved communities
Fresenius Kabi’s San Germán plant gets nod from Blood Centers of America
Porsche Center Puerto Rico service manager wins 2nd consecutive regional award
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.