IRS to offer in-person help to taxpayers in Guaynabo on Aug. 27

The Internal Revenue Service will be offering in-person services to local taxpayers, to inform them on their potential eligibility for the refundable Child Tax Credit.

Recent tax law changes expanded the Child Tax Credit, and Puerto Ricans must file a federal income tax return to get it, the agency noted.

To help Puerto Rico residents on this and other issues, the IRS announced the Taxpayer Assistance Center in Guaynabo will be open and offering in-person help on Aug. 27 at the City View Plaza II Building, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and without an appointment.

Normally, the taxpayer centers are open by appointment on weekdays.

The American Rescue Plan made many residents of Puerto Rico newly eligible for the Child Tax Credit for the 2021 tax year. The 2021 legislation permanently expanded eligibility to residents of Puerto Rico with one or more qualifying children for the Child Tax Credit. The credit for 2021 is worth up to $3,600 for children under the age of 5.

Eligible taxpayers in Puerto Rico can claim the credit by filing a tax return, even if they don’t have a filing requirement and have little or no income from a job, business or other source. Anyone who qualifies has until the 2025 tax deadline to claim the credit.

Claiming these benefits could result in tax refunds for many people. Individuals should file an electronic return and choose direct deposit to avoid processing delays and speed delivery of their refund.

The legislation made the credit fully refundable for 2021 — temporarily removing the requirement for residents of Puerto Rico that limited the credit amount to the Social Security and self-employment taxes paid during the year.

“Before going to a taxpayer assistance center, the IRS encourages everyone to visit IRS.gov where they’ll find many online resources that are safe, secure, convenient and explain how to prepare for a visit. This information is available in both English and Spanish,” the agency noted.

The agency advised taxpayers to arrive prepared, individuals should bring the following information:

Current government-issued photo identification.

Social Security cards for members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable).

Any IRS letters or notices received and related supporting documents.

Those who plan to request identity verification related to a 501C, 5071C/SP, or 6331C letter must bring two forms of identification and a copy of the tax return filed for the year in question if they filed a return. Identity verification is also available online by following the instructions provided in the letter.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

A current mailing address.

Bank account information to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.

It’s mandatory for people to wear face masks and social distance at the event, the agency stated.