JetBlue to sponsor annual ‘GreenUp’ campaign for the environment in P.R.

April 2, 2019 120

JetBlue launched its annual “GreenUp” campaign which highlights the airline’s commitment to local environments.

In celebration of Earth Month, JetBlue seeks to help its customers to educate themselves, and join the airline in donating and volunteering with non-profits working to preserve natural spaces.

In San Juan, JetBlue crewmembers will participate in a variety of events, including a visit to a local coffee farm to learn about the importance of reforesting to the island, the airline announced.

From April 1-15, “JetBlue For Good,” the airline’s platform for social impact and corporate responsibility, is encouraging customers to nominate their favorite earth-friendly nonprofit for a chance to receive grants ranging from $20,000 for first place and $5,000 each for three runners-up.

“A healthy environment is not only important to our customers, it’s critical for our business,” said Icema Gibbs, director of corporate social responsibility, JetBlue. “JetBlue focuses on reducing our environmental impact all year long. Earth Month is a great time to remind our customers and crewmembers that it will take a joint effort to preserve our local natural spaces.”

“GreenUp is one way we’re encouraging our community to take small steps in their daily lives while we as an airline work on our own footprint,” Gibbs said.

Winners will also receive a pair of JetBlue travel certificates with carbon offsets, which JetBlue will donate to Carbonfund.org Foundation for on the winner’s behalf.

In 2018, Vida Marina’s Center for Conservation and Ecological Restoration located at the University of Puerto Rico in Aguadilla won a “GreenUp” grant. Throughout April, JetBlue crewmembers will participate in projects including landscaping and mural painting projects, the carrier stated.