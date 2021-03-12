Type to search

Kimberly-Clark Puerto Rico recognized for corporate social responsibility

Contributor March 12, 2021
Consumer and essential products were donated to earthquake victims in collaboration with Walmart and the Puerto Rico Food Bank.

Kimberly-Clark Puerto Rico’s social responsibility and community assistance in benefit of the island was recognized with the “Community Involvement Award” presented by Walmart, which also bestowed them with the “Bronze Supplier of the Year.”

The Community Involvement Award, which Kimberly-Clark Puerto Rico receives for the first time, recognizes various corporate social responsibility initiatives the company carries out, particularly “United for the South,” an initiative launched after a string of earthquakes rattled the island’s southern region in January 2020.

In addition to the $200,000 donation that Kimberly-Clark bestowed on the nonprofit, consumers also pitched in with product donations at collection centers located in Walmart stores.

Another social responsibility initiative is “We Are More,” a joint effort with Walmart, that has gained recent importance for supporting women in their effort to become entrepreneurs and also reach economic independence.

Proceeds from sales of participating products will be used to fund social media and online sales workshops and will pay for initiatives such as subscriptions to sales programs and Internet dominion purchase or other investments that they need to move their businesses into the digital world.

In addition, Kimberly-Clark Puerto Rico also received the “Bronze Supplier of the Year Award,” presented every year by Walmart. Criteria to receive this award are based on financial metrics established beforehand, to be partners in strategies business, have a good communication and relationship (client/supplier) and helping to grow both the business and promotional projects.

