Major brands, Walmart team up to support women entrepreneurs

Looking to continue supporting the development of women entrepreneurs on the island, Walmart Puerto Rico, Kotex, Poise, Colgate, Protex, Carson Life and Eva+Avo announced the “Cuando nos apoyamos, somos más” initiative, a project that in recent years has supported women to grow as entrepreneurs, while achieving economic independence.

This year’s goal is to shore up funding for businesses owned by women entrepreneurs who graduated from the Centro para Puerto Rico of the Sila M. Calderón Foundation — affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aid will focus on training the women so their businesses have a better presence on several digital platforms through the Business Rescue Workshop run by the Centro para Puerto Rico, said Viviana Mercado, senior manager of Corporate Affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico, and Catherine Mir-Torres, trade marketing Lead at Kimberly-Clark Puerto Rico.

“Supporting the economic development of women is one of our corporate pillars to contribute to the socioeconomic development and well-being of the communities we serve,” said Mercado. “We’re very proud to be part of this important alliance and we are very excited about this effort aimed at empowering more women in Puerto Rico, especially in difficult situations such as what we are experiencing.”

Meanwhile, Mir-Torres said, “promoting solidarity among women so that we continue to fight together for our common causes continues to be crucial for individual and collective success. With the initiative we intend to provide opportunities for women who aspire to improve themselves, in addition to adapting to the changes involved in transforming a business.”

The money raised through the sale of the participating products will be used to offer training on social platforms and online sales as well as provide financial support to the beneficiary entrepreneurs to pay for subscriptions to sales programs, the purchase of Internet domains and other investments they need to make to transform their business to a digital one.

Each participating product purchased at Walmart and Amigo represents a contribution of .25¢ for the Centro para Puerto Rico. In addition to contributing to the cause, consumers could win 1 of 15 Walmart Gift Cards by registering their purchase receipt on www.apoyamas.com.

The initiative ends Feb. 28, 2021.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.