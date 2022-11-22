Liberty Foundation donates $650K to 36 nonprofits

The donation was presented during the tournament’s “Putting Communities First” dinner held Nov. 16 in Río Grande.

Liberty Foundation celebrated the Silver Jubilee of its Golf Invitational Tournament awarding a record-breaking donation of $650,000 for 36 nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The 29 organizations from Puerto Rico that received donations this year were American Cancer Society of Puerto Rico, Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, Casa de Niños Manuel Fernández Juncos, Casa Familiar Virgilio Dávila, Centro Espibi, Centro para Puerto Rico, Centro Salud Justicia de Puerto Rico, Centros Sor Isolina Ferré, Coordinadora Paz para las Mujeres, EcoExploratorio Museo de Ciencias de Puerto Rico, Fundación Alas a la Mujer, Fundación A-Mar, Fundación CAP, Hogar Cuna San Cristóbal, Hogar Ruth, Hogar Infantil Santa Teresita del Niño Jesús, Hogares Teresa Toda, Hospital del Niño, Jóvenes de Puerto Rico en Riesgo, Kinesis, Make Music Happen, Movimiento para el Alcance de Vida Independiente, Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico, Niños de Nueva Esperanza, Proyecto PECES, San Juan Children’s Choir, SER de Puerto Rico, Society of Women Coders, and Sordos Unidos.

In addition to these, seven nonprofits in the USVI received donations from the tournament. These were The Children’s Museum of St. Croix, Family Resource Center in St. Thomas, Friends of the Virgin Islands National Parks in St. John, My Brother’s Workshop in St. Thomas, United Jazz Foundation in St. Thomas and St. Croix, Y-TEENS VI in St. Thomas, and Community Foundation of the VI, also in St. Thomas.

“With this tournament, we celebrate 25 years of supporting our communities, but every year is very special and unique,” said Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty and Liberty Foundation’s chairman.

“This year, we continued to put our communities first with a donation of $650,000, our biggest one to date. For us, it’s much more than raising money and giving out the checks. We put our hearts and hands into this effort as well,” he said.

The donation was presented during the tournament’s “Putting Communities First” dinner held Nov. 16 in Río Grande.

“Putting Our Communities First, our theme for this year’s tournament, captures the essence of all previous editions because we have worked hard along with our sponsors and partners to put our communities first,” said Yadira Valdivia, Liberty Foundation’s executive director.

“Our partnership has enabled us to support essential programs and services that are offered by the nearly 50 grantees we have championed during the past two and a half decades, impacting thousands of children, youth and adults from vulnerable communities,” she said.

Grants are given considering Liberty Foundation’s four pillars: education, social wellbeing and health, arts and culture, and environmental protection, added Valdivia.

The Foundation will continue to help other nonprofit organizations throughout 2023. Liberty has been supporting community organizations in Puerto Rico since 1996, when it donated $19,000 for the Hogar San José in Luquillo.

Since then, Liberty and Liberty Foundation have donated more than $5.8 million to almost 50 organizations throughout the island and the USVI, including this year’s golf tournament donation.