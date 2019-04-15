Liberty, ICE spread word on how to avoid cyberbullying, online exploitation

April 15, 2019 38

More than 3,000 middle school children from the Arecibo and Guaynabo educational districts received tips to protect themselves from online predators during two special presentations organized by the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement’s Child Exploitation Investigative Unit and sponsored by Liberty Puerto Rico.

Special Agent Alek Pacheco, of the Unit’s iGuardians program, and Lieutenant Jimmy Concepción, of the Puerto Rico Police, conducted the presentations that took place Mar. 26.

Pacheco provided students with information from the iGuardians program, which educates children and teens on the dangers of cyberbullying and sexual predators and offers them tips on how they can stay safe online.

During his segment, Concepción encouraged students to value themselves and to be watchful about what they share on social media. Social workers were at hand to provide students with counseling if it was needed.

In 2017 Liberty produced a series of videos in partnership with ICE, which delve into the risks of cyberbullying and child exploitation, with tips on how to protect children and what to do if they are victims. ICE Special Agents Alek Pacheco and Reynaldo Medina generate a discussion on this subject in the videos, providing valuable information and tips for children and teenagers ages 9 to 14.

The videos are part of Liberty’s Navega con seguridad campaign, which helps educate the public on how to use the Internet safely and responsibly. They are available in downloadable format in Navega con seguridad’s microsite and in Liberty Puerto Rico’s YouTube channel.