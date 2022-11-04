Liberty to hold job fairs across Puerto Rico this month

Smiling Asian businessman wearing shirt sitting in office and shaking hand of female partner. Woman holding document

Liberty announced it will hold a series of job fairs during November at its offices in Aguadilla, Hato Rey, and Luquillo.

The company is seeking to fill dozens of positions that are available throughout the island, including technicians, customer care representatives, and sales agents.

The fairs will kick off in Aguadilla Nov. 4, moving on to Liberty Tower in Hato Rey Nov. 11, and ending Nov. 18 in Luquillo. All three fairs will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Liberty has been growing fast since the integration of mobile and fixed operations and, as it offers more services, we need people who are skilled and eager to grow with us,” said Jazmin Castro, vice president of People at Liberty Communications.

“In addition to a fun and healthy workplace, we offer our employees great professional opportunities, training, mentorship, and an attractive benefits package. We also have some innovative human resources policies that will help our new hires achieve a better work/life balance,” she said.

Castro mentioned that Liberty is focusing on recruiting new talent, which shows the company’s history of growth and commitment to the island. Liberty closed 2021 with 250 new hires, a number that has already been surpassed this year with 297 new hires so far. The executive added that Liberty plans to continue hiring new personnel in 2023 as well.

Interested applicants must be fully bilingual and have previous experience in the job field they are requesting. For technical positions, candidates must have at least one year of experience in technical work and/or installations. They must bring an updated resume and be ready for a short on-site interview. Various Liberty managers will be on hand doing interview rounds, answering questions and providing links for candidates to fill out applications. Applicants can just walk in without requesting a prior appointment.

Liberty offers competitive wages and benefit packages. Sales positions also receive commissions. New hires will enjoy benefits such as access to a 401(k) savings plan; a health plan that includes dental, pharmacy and vision care coverage; Employee Assistance Program (PAE); life insurance; vacation days, floating days, sick leave, and holidays; wellness program; mobility employee discount for wireless products and services, plus development opportunities.

Applicants can also look at other available positions by visiting the careers section at Liberty Latin America’s website.