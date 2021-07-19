MCS Classicare reaccredited by nationally recognized entity for service excellence

The reaccreditation is the result of MCS Advantage’s hard work to ensure service experience excellence for its members.

MCS Advantage Inc., a subsidiary of MCS under the Medicare Advantage business line, announced that it recently received accreditation for an additional three years from the Association for the Accreditation of Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC).

MCS Advantage Inc. first obtained the accreditation in 2018, and since then, the company and its MCS Classicare (HMO) products “have strictly complied with the accrediting entity’s nationally determined outpatient care standards,” it said in a statement.

Ambulatory healthcare organizations seeking this accreditation undergo rigorous self-assessment and inspection by AAAHC auditors for the sole purpose of validating an organization’s commitment to quality and service excellence for its members.

“This reaccreditation is the result of long hours of work by various areas in the company, in conjunction with the quality department, to meet all the service standards necessary to obtain it,” said Linda Lee, vice president of Quality Improvement at MCS.

“Achieving this reaccreditation demonstrates our firm and serious commitment to maintain the highest levels of quality for the benefit of our more than 185,000 members,” said Lee.

More than 6,000 outpatient healthcare organizations, including healthcare plans, hospitals and provider networks throughout the U.S. are accredited by the AAAHC.

“This is an important development in the continued growth and success of our healthcare organization. We are proud to have met the reaccreditation challenge, and we intend to remain focused on continuing to raise the quality bar in our business practices and the services we offer our members,” said Lee.

“For them, this is excellent news, because this accreditation is another reliable indicator that confirms the quality of the healthcare services that they receive from the MCS Classicare plan, for which they are members,” Lee added.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.