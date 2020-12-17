MCS Foundation fundraiser pursuing $1M for elderly population

Elba N. Rivera, executive director of the MCS Foundation.

The MCS Foundation recently launched its “A call for our people in need” fundraising campaign through which it hopes to raise $500,000, which it will match dollar-for-dollar, up to $1 million, to help Puerto Rico’s most vulnerable communities and the elderly, the nonprofit announced.

This is the fourth fundraising campaign.

“According to official Census data, 20% of Puerto Rico’s population is over the age of 65. As one of its core values, the MCS Foundation set out on a mission to help those within this population who are most in need,” said Elba N. Rivera, executive director of the MCS Foundation.

“Because elderly individuals have particular home needs, the Foundation’s agenda has been focused on them,” she said.

In addition to the dollar-for-dollar matching, MCS will assume all of the Foundation’s operational expenses, “allowing us to donate 100% of the funds received to several causes, as well as through MCS employees, supporting various entities with its volunteer program,” Rivera said.

“These three fundamentals are a great motivation for individuals and businesses that wish to make a social investment in our communities,” she said.

Among its many initiatives, the MCS Foundation — together with other local nonprofits — has been tasked with identifying hundreds of households and families with elderly individuals who need safer homes.

In coordination with organizations including Centro de Orientación y Acción Social, Asociación Mayagüezana de Personas con Impedimento, La Fondita de Jesús and P.E.C.E.S., structural repairs have been made to homes across the island to adapt them to the needs of this population, and provide the care they need to prevent falls, she said.

“Many of these people do not qualify for assistance, nor do they have anyone to give them a hand in building ramps, installing safety rails, or adapting spaces to walkers or wheelchairs,” Rivera said.

The MCS Foundation has reached more than 100 families throughout the island, which currently have “safer and more comfortable homes tailored to their health and wellness needs,” she said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.