Mega TV expands reach to Orlando with new $1M TV, radio platform

September 16, 2020

ORLANDO, FL — Puerto Rico-based television broadcaster Mega TV is expanding its audience reach to Orlando with the launch of affiliate station Mega TV Orlando Canal 21 embarking on a mission to capture the big Puerto Rican community and Hispanics in Central Florida. The company invested $1 million in the venture.

And it is not alone in this mission. The company announced that it has partnered with Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) to deliver all of the programming from Puerto Rico and be ready to produce local content for their “growing and diverse population.”

An estimated 330,000 Puerto Ricans live in Central Florida. With existing Mega TV stations in Puerto Rico and Miami, the channel’s programming will now be available in more than a third of Hispanic households in the continental United States.

With the theme of “the bridge that joins Puerto Rico with Orlando, without paying tolls,” the station will be led by Richy Miranda-Cortese, who is senior vice president and general manager of the new station.

During the inauguration of the new operation in Orlando, local officials, business owners and guests joined in the announcement that comes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orlando City Commissioner Tony Ortiz, who hails from Puerto Rico, applauded and celebrated “the courage and vision of this company” and highlighted the potential of this region for many companies to successfully expand their business to the Orlando area.

“Not only does it bring an innovative communication platform to our community, also creates 20 direct jobs, 30 indirect jobs, for a total of 50. There’s also the economic benefit, especially in these times. I’m more than happy and proud to see that entrepreneurs and business leaders are investing in this region,” said Ortiz, also president of the Florida League of Cities, comprised of 411 municipalities in the state of Florida.

“In the challenging times we live in, it fills us with pride to see our executives and business leaders investing and strengthening our local economy,” Ortiz said.

Executives from Mega TV Puerto and SBS, and personality and host Ismael Cala were present for the event, along with influencers and celebrities such as Jorge Pabón “El Molusco,” Pamela Moa, Alí Warrington, Jacky Fontánez, Jorge Suárez, Mimi Pabón, Layza Torres, Saudy Rivera, José Mateo, Marcos Rodríguez “El Cacique,” and Aniel Rosario, who traveled to Orlando to support the opening.

“The company will carry on with its mission to keep building more communication bridges to continue increasing the audience and reaching more homes. It fills us with pride, especially in these times of so many challenges, having achieved such an important expansion plan as it’s important for the long-term development of our company,”said Sixto Pabón, vice president of operations for SBS Puerto Rico.

The “El Molusco y Los Reyes de la Punta” radio program will be broadcast from Orlando at its regular time slot — from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fontánez, host of “What’s Up,” will be broadcasting from several locations in Orlando.

“Papeleta Rosa” with Saudy Rivera and Magda; and “Informe 79,” with Laiza Torres programs will be broadcast live from Orlando.

City officials present at the event

Orange County Commissioners Mayra Uribe, Maribel Gómez-Cordero and Kissimmee Mayor, José Álvarez celebrated the theme of the station.

Gómez said the addition to the Spanish-language media is “great and many friends of the island are as excited” as her to have this kind of programing.

“I’m mega, super excited with this great news. This is going to be an A+ between Puerto Rico and Orlando,” she said.

The channel will air iconic programs that many “boricuas” are watching from Orlando, connecting with their culture and to keep updated about what is happening in the island.

For many Puerto Ricans, a program like “La Comay” is part of their memories of the island.

Lourdes Mola, president of Lourdes Mola Solutions in Orlando, said it’s important for entrepreneurs to recognize the opportunities and work as allies during difficult times like this company did to get their expansion to Orlando.

Mega TV Orlando will offer a varied programming proposal adjusted to the multicultural market of Central Florida. The mission of the channel will be “to provide attractive and fun content with a positive impact and healthy entertainment.”

José Pérez, vice president of programming for Mega TV, said several Puerto Rican entrepreneurs have opened businesses in Orlando and “were waiting for an opportunity like this to market and exhibit their products.”