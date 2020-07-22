Mennonite Health System receives national quality award

July 22, 2020 83

The Mennonite Health System recently became the first and only Puerto Rican company to receive the “Commitment Level Recognition” award established by the Malcolm Baldrige quality model.

This recognition is granted by the Texas Quality Foundation to companies that have proven to be successful in developing and implementing consistent quality models and efforts, to offer a better service experience, the healthcare provider announced.

To land its achievement, in 2012 the Mennonite Health System began an “extensive and rigorous process of preparation and evaluation to comply with the parameters established under the Malcolm Baldrige model,” which allowed the company to directly reach the third level of accreditation, it said.

Among the criteria evaluated for granting recognition are: The organization’s internal and community leadership and its focus on the customers and markets it serves; strategic planning processes; human resources and workforce empowerment and integration; project and operations management; processes for metrics, analysis, knowledge management and how the organization uses data to support key processes and manage performance; and the organization’s results in the areas of customer satisfaction, supplier and partner performance, social responsibility, and others.

“This recognition is the result of the hard and uninterrupted work of a highly competitive team, dedicated and committed to our System’s growth,” said Ricardo Hernández, executive director of the Mennonite Health System.

“In addition to evidencing the work of excellence that we have achieved, it’s a giant step in our corporate trajectory and it serves as an engine to continue optimizing our operation,” he said.

The “Commitment” award is one of the accreditations that precede the formal application for the Malcolm Baldrige Award that was established by the U.S. Congress and is awarded by the President of the United States as the highest honor to a company for organizational excellence.